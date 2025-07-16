Greenleas goes green!
Last year, they achieved a Green Flag with Merit for their Derwent Road site. This year, the Kestrel Way site has initiated an eco-committee that is making significant strides in promoting environmental sustainability within the school community.
The new eco-committee has been actively involved in several initiatives, including:
• Enhancing the school grounds to create a more eco-friendly environment during playtimes
• Collaborating with the mayor to discuss litter-picking efforts and starting a regular club focused on reducing rubbish on the site
• Encouraging pupils to walk to school through the establishment of a regular scooter club
• Improving biodiversity by installing bird boxes, hedgehog houses, and minibeast hotels
Their application has been assessed, and they are delighted to have achieved a Green Flag with Distinction!