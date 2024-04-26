Greenleas school receive Ofsted “Good” Rating

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rebecca Clarke, Head Teacher at Greenleas School, was delighted to share with parents and pupils the results of their recent Ofsted Inspection, which reflected a judgement of “Good”. The local lower school has been moved out of “Requires Improvement” for Overall Effectiveness to a “Good” judgement in all areas.

“Children at Greenleas School embark on their educational journey with a strong start in pre-school" say Ofsted, who also commended the school for “...its happy pupils who engage well with their learning.”

This was the schools’ first inspection since September 2021 which was graded under section 5 of the Education Act.

Pupils of Greenleas School

Mrs Clarke said, “We welcomed the inspection team back to Greenleas so that they could see the sustained hard work over the past 2 and a half years that has gone into improving our curriculum. Our wonderful children spoke enthusiastically about what it is like to attend our school, we showcased the consistency and fidelity in our teaching of Reading, and how we have carefully sequenced our Early Years curriculum and developed our provision to get our children off to a flying start when they join Year 1.”

Mrs Clarke continued advising that, “Inspectors spoke warmly of the Greenleas Family, which describes the inclusive community to which we are so proud to belong. Our prioritisation of pupil wellbeing was recognised, which contributes to the development of our children as confident and respectful citizens.

Chair of Governors Sarah Powell said, “The staff and senior leadership team have always strived to maintain high standards of teaching and support all members of the Greenleas community, especially throughout the challenges of the last few years. I am delighted that their hard work and dedication is now recognised by Ofsted in the "Good" rating. On behalf of the Governing Board, I would like to express our gratitude to Mrs Clarke and her entire team who I know worked tirelessly to show Ofsted what it truly means to be part of the Greenleas family, and also an enormous thank you to all of the parents and carers who supported the school so wonderfully throughout this process.”

Pupil Ben said, “I really enjoyed talking to the inspectors about what we had been learning in Maths. They asked me if there was anything that the school needed to improve and I said no because all the teachers are really kind and spend all their time helping us.“ Pupil Honey Mai said, “I talked to the inspectors about PSHE. I told them about everything that we have done at this school such as mental health, making sensible decisions about our safety and how to act responsibly online. I also told them all about our Values such as Respect and Honesty which we always show at school.”

Mum of two Greenleas children Angela Norman, said, “The school always goes above and beyond in all they do and I was so pleased to see this in the report. As the parent of two SEND children I cannot fault Greenleas for everything they have put in place to help them, not just in the classroom, but pastorally and as a family as well. I am always recommending Greenleas to my friends for their nurturing approach”.