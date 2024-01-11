Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hockliffe Lower School has welcomed its move to academy status as it joins the Kingsbridge Educational Trust.

The school consulted on converting to an academy and joining the trust between March and May 2023, with the governing body agreeing the conversion would ensure the school would have more flexibility in the way it is run, while still providing the best opportunities for success for every pupil.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Excited to be joining Kingsbridge Educational Trust, headteacher Aoife Greaves, said: “The union of Hockliffe Lower with the trust will allow the school to continue to grow and will bring great benefits and support to all in our school community. We are particularly looking forward to working collaboratively with the trust’s other like-minded schools and gaining from the range of professional services provided by Kingsbridge, so that we can continue to focus on providing excellent teaching and learning for our pupils.”

Hocklifee Lower School is converting to Academy status

Kingsbridge Educational Trust chief executive, Dr Peter Barnes, added: “With an established and successful commitment to the local community in Leighton Buzzard, we are delighted that Hockliffe Lower has chosen to join the trust.

“The school will gain from sharing best practice with the five other trust schools, will enhance the educational experience for all of its pupils and will have wider personal development opportunities for its staff.

“Kingsbridge offers the security of belonging to a larger, sustainable organisation, with the efficiencies through economies of scale and the sharing of resources and expertise. The trust’s ethos of maximum devolution of decision-making within a strong accountability structure will also ensure that Hockliffe Lower retains its uniqueness and distinctiveness.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kingsbridge Educational Trust was formed in September 2016. The trust is made up of five other schools – Kents Hill Park all-through; Middleton Primary; Monkston Primary; Oakgrove all-through and Willow Grove Primary (due to open in Wixams in Bedford in September 2024).

Academies remain state-funded, however, unlike other state-funded schools, they're independent from local authorities, meaning that they are not overseen by councils and have more freedom in how the school is run.