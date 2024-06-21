Kiddi Caru Leighton Buzzard achieves Eco-Schools Green Flag award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kiddi Caru Day Nursery and Preschool in Leighton Buzzard, part of Grandir UK, has been awarded the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation.

First established in 1994, the Eco-Schools initiative aims to empower children at nurseries and schools across the country to make a positive impact on the natural environment around them.

It sets out a simple seven step programme which gets children actively involved in making their setting a more sustainable place to be and allows them to connect with important issues like climate change, biodiversity-loss and recycling.

Celebrating the achievement

The team at Leighton Buzzard placed children at the heart of their approach, basing projects for their Eco-Schools action plan on the children’s ideas and what they had expressed a passion for.

With the team’s support, the children at Kiddi Caru Leighton Buzzard formed their own Eco-Committee and together came up with the eco-code “Save the Trees, Help the Bees, Clean the Seas.”

A book swap shop was created so children could bring in books they no longer wanted and then choose a new one. This promotes re-using products and the reduction of waste along with the importance of reading.

Various herbs were grown in the nursery garden and the children also formed a Butterfly Committee where they discussed how to best attract the insects into the nursery garden. Further activities in their eco-education included celebrating Bee Day, Walk to Nursery Day and creating wildflower bombs.

Children are engaged in similar activities like planting, growing and nurturing fruits and vegetables, and learning how to be environmentally aware through one of Grandir UK's bespoke education programmes Sow & Grow.