Leighton Buzzard children dress up for World Book Day
World Book Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of March
By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:42pm
Children across Leighton Buzzard marked World Book Day by dressing up as their beloved characters from books.
We asked for your pictures and you really got into the spirit. Here are some of the creative costumes.
Want to add your child to the gallery? Email [email protected] with your child's name, age and the character they're dressed as.
Page 1 of 2