Dressing up for World Book Day

Leighton Buzzard children dress up for World Book Day

World Book Day is celebrated on the first Thursday of March

By The Newsroom
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 2:42pm

Children across Leighton Buzzard marked World Book Day by dressing up as their beloved characters from books.

We asked for your pictures and you really got into the spirit. Here are some of the creative costumes.

Want to add your child to the gallery? Email [email protected] with your child's name, age and the character they're dressed as.

1. Mason

Mason, age 3, is dressed as an astronaut from his favourite non fiction book - Moon Landing

Photo: SI

2. Joshua and Lennon

Joshua, five, in his Paddington pyjamas and Lennon, nine, as Tom Gates

Photo: SI

3. Chloe and Evie

Chloe, aged three, as the Tiger Who Came To Tea, and Evie, five, as Little Miss Stubborn.

Photo: SI

4. Cara

Cara, aged five, as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz

Photo: SI

