A housebuilder has announced that a number of apprenticeships are available to students in the Leighton Buzzard area.

The Redrow South Midland’s apprenticeship scheme, which is now open to applicants, will see successful candidates work at developments across the region including Leestone Park in Leighton Buzzard.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The apprenticeships will allow students with a passion for construction to build their vocational skills and will focus on different aspects of house building, including bricklaying and carpentry.

Tashai Simms

The intake follows the success of Redrow South Midland’s ongoing apprenticeship scheme, which has been running since 2019. The scheme gives students in the local area an opportunity to gain hands-on experience and build a career in housebuilding.

Among the cohort this year is Redrow apprentice, 20-year-old Tashai Simms, who is working towards completing a carpentry and joinery apprenticeship.

Tashai said: “I wanted to choose a path outside of the ‘norm’ for women – breaking down the barriers and helping women to succeed in a male dominant industry drives me. I like to be very hands on and active, and I wanted to learn a new trade that will benefit me throughout my life.

“I explored all the different apprenticeships Redrow had to offer and I’m so glad I did – I have loved it from the moment I started, and the resources and support I receive are excellent. It’s a great opportunity to further yourself and set you in good stead to start a career and work your way up.

“Carpentry and joining is a hard craft to learn, and there are many tools and rules to understand, which means you have to be disciplined and hardworking. I find it very rewarding looking back each day and seeing what I’ve achieved, whether it’s floor joisting or helping to finish a roof – it makes me feel incredibly proud and satisfied to see something created from start to finish.

“In ten years’ time, with all of my valuable experience acquired at Redrow, I hope to stay in the housebuilding industry and set up a construction company of my own. To anyone who is a similar age to me, I would recommend applying to the scheme and seeing where it takes you – it’s a great experience!”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Andrew Newman, Head of Sales at Redrow South Midlands, added: “As part of our ongoing commitment to providing local apprenticeships to support and nurture the next generation of housebuilders, we ensure a number of opportunities are made available annually for apprenticeships with our team.

“We’re delighted to be welcoming new apprentices to join Redrow South Midlands for another year, particularly at such a challenging time for students who have had numerous disruptions to their studies over the last few years. These apprenticeships will provide ambitious learners with the opportunity to step straight into a career where they can gain hands-on experience and continue to learn.

“A large proportion of our apprentices choose to stay with Redrow once they have completed the scheme, becoming experts in their field as a result. We would encourage any school leavers looking for a rewarding career to apply to our scheme – we look forward to welcoming our next group of Redrow apprentices.”