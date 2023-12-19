“The staff team would like to thank the Leighton Buzzard community for their ongoing support for our amazing school.”

The school was last rated by Ofsted 13 years ago and has been handed a ‘good' result

Pupils at Pulford CofE VA lower school work hard to meet the staff’s high expectations, Ofsted inspector Katie Devenport said.

She said: “The school values of faith, hope and love permeate the school and underpin everything it does. Pupils see the school as a family that they are all a part of. Pupils regularly learn outdoors. This helps to develop their resilience, imagination and understanding of nature. Pupils study a curriculum that gives them a broad foundation of knowledge.”

“Staff have strong subject knowledge. The discussions and questioning that teachers choose ensure that they challenge pupils to think around the subject. Staff are well trained to be able to identify pupils’ needs as soon as possible. Staff know pupils’ needs well.”

“Everyone appreciates the ‘family feel’ that the school has including the governors. Governors know the school well due to their active involvement. This ensures that the school continues to move forward towards achieving its vision.”

But she added: “In a few subjects, the vocabulary and knowledge that pupils have previously been taught are not used by teachers. Therefore, teachers do not use accurate vocabulary and knowledge to help pupils to build effectively on their previous learning. The school must ensure that, in all subjects, the vocabulary and knowledge that pupils have previously learned are clearly identified so that teachers can ensure that pupils consolidate and build effectively on what they have learned previously.”

Among the highlights from the 2023 The Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools Report (SIAMS) are: “The school’s well established Christian vision is the golden thread which permeates all the school’s work. Leaders at Pulford Lower School have built an inspiring and joyful community in which everyone is enabled to flourish.“

“Love for one another shines brightly throughout the school, from the very youngest to the oldest. There is a palpable sense of service, to the children and the wider community, in all the school’s work.”

“Leaders have correctly determined that it (vision) is still appropriate and will withstand further changes as the community grows in the future. The impact of the vision is carefully monitored by all school leaders. The three core values of faith, hope and love are used to monitor decision making at all levels and these values are well known by pupils. Even the youngest pupils in pre-school talk of their ‘three special words’.”

“The school is held in high regard within the wider community for its outreach work.”

“Collective worship is the heart beat of the school’s daily life. Worship is inspirational and fully inclusive, allowing everyone to engage in it.”

Headteacher Rev David Heather said: “Pulford were delighted by their recent Ofsted and SIAMS reports. Because we are a church school we were also inspected by a Diocesan inspector (SIAMS) on the 9th November 2023. Both reports are available in full on our website.