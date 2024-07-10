Leighton Buzzard school celebrates 100 per cent pass rate for phonics test
Dovery Academy, Heath Road, is thrilled to announce a 100 per cent pass rate, with the result exceeding both the 2023 national pass rate of 79 per cent, and Dovery Academy’s previous score of 83 per cent.
The statutory test is taken by Year 1 pupils across England to see if they have met the expected standard.
A Dovery Down spokeswoman, said: "This year, pupils have set an aspirational standard with a 100 per cent pass rate. The school’s phonics programme, Essential Letters and Sounds (ELS), has played a crucial role in preparing the pupils to demonstrate their skills with pupils making comments such as, 'it's just sounding and blending', clearly indicating their confident, positive attitude to reading.
"This score is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Dovery Academy’s pupils, and teachers, and the effectiveness of the ELS phonics programme."
Sarah Cavender, Head of School, said: “It was a joy to watch the children putting their learning from the year into practice. We are clearly very proud of their achievements and we know the impact this will have on the children’s outcomes as they continue through school.”
Laura Lund, director of Primary Education at Knowledge Schools Trust, said: “What an amazing achievement for all at Dovery Academy and testament to the incredible school improvement journey the school has been on. A huge congratulations to pupils, staff and the whole school community.”
