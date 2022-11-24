Leighton Buzzard school celebrates opening of new autism unit to cater for pupils with SEND

A Leighton Buzzard school has opened a new autism unit to cater for pupils with SEND.

The Shared Learning Trust, in conjunction with Central Bedfordshire Council, has opened a specialist provision for children with Autism Spectrum Condition at The Rushmere Park Academy. In early November, The Rushmere Park Academy was joined by Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, who declared the brand-new specialist resource provision officially open.

Claire Zeleny, Specialist Provision Leader, said: “I am thrilled for the provision to be open and am looking forward to the children joining. I am delighted to be working closely with families to ensure their children are being supported.”

The Mayor (left) at the opening of Rushmere Park Academy's autism unit. Image: Shared Learning Trust.

A Shared Learning Trust spokeswoman said: "Staff and colleagues across the Trust gathered to celebrate this amazing milestone in supporting the children within our community."

The Kingfisher provision will sit in a new specialist purpose-built unit, which is in its own space, but within the mainstream school grounds. It will provide education for a small group of pupils between Reception and Year 4, with staff who are highly experienced in supporting the needs of children with autistic spectrum condition. Pupils will be supported by receiving individual timetables, which are adapted and developed to meet their needs. Students who are placed within the Kingfisher provision will have access to the mainstream school setting and its facilities as appropriate, at a level that is meaningful to each student.

Cathy Barr, Chief Executive Officer, added: “I am extremely proud that our trust is able to provide this opportunity to the children within our community and I look forward to welcoming the new staff and families who are working within the provision.”

Staff will work with pupils to assist them in increasing their organisation and independence skills and to assist them in partaking in as much whole school life as possible, both academic and social. Pupils will be encouraged to join clubs and socialise with other pupils, and to participate in special events such as trips, discos, sports day and charity fundraising events.

