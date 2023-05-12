Leighton Buzzard school maintains 'good' Ofsted rating but 'graded' inspection is recommended
Report now published after Ofsted inspectors visited The Mary Bassett Lower School in November.
The headteacher of a school in Leighton Buzzard says she is confident a recommended graded inspection by Ofsted will not change its longstanding ‘good’ rating.
Ofsted inspectors visited The Mary Bassett Lower School in November.
The latest inspection – the first in just over five years – was ungraded, owing to the school’s ‘good’ rating received in a full inspection in 2013 and short inspection in 2017.
However, the body says its recent findings suggest that, if the inspection had been graded, the rating might not be as high. A graded inspection has been recommended to take place in the next 12 to 24 months.
Despite the uncertainty from Ofsted, the recent report highlighted many of the school’s qualities.
Inspectors noted that the children ‘feel safe’ and are well cared for, while they welcomed ‘new approaches to reading and maths’ and new topics. It also praised the ‘calm and orderly classrooms’.
When speaking to pupils, inspectors heard bullying was rare and that teachers confidently and quickly resolved any issues.
They also heard pupils enjoyed playing with outdoor equipment and after school clubs, trips and outdoor projects.
It also reports that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities are well supported and pupils received a high level of pastoral care generally.
Suggested areas for improvement included reading, in particular books being matched to pupils’ phonics ability, matching work to the aims of the curriculum, and the adaption and pacing of activities to address pupils’ knowledge gaps.
Headteacher Hilary Wheeldon said she was confident the rating will not change during the next inspection.
She told the LBO: “There were no surprises for us during the recent ungraded Ofsted inspection, the inspector agreed with all of our own judgments and recognised the work that has been completed to make improvements to the school’s curriculum. We are working hard to ensure the children have the best possible offer and I am extremely proud of the work we have completed; together with the commitment from staff and our wonderful pupils. Ofsted will be returning to school in the next 12 to 24 months for a graded inspection and I am confident the outcome of this will be securely good.”