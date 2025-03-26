Leighton Middle School Girls' Football Team reaches two national finals

By Emma Walker
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 20:11 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2025, 09:48 BST
Leighton Middle School at the Regional Finals of the Pokemon Primary Schools Cup
Leighton Middle School at the Regional Finals of the Pokemon Primary Schools Cup
Leighton Middle Year 5/6 Girls' Football Team having won both the local and regional rounds of the Primary Stars Competition and the Pokémon Primary Schools Cup, winning trophies in both regional competitions, will now represent the school nationally in May.

The Primary Stars Cup Finals being held in Molineux Stadium, home to Wolverhampton Wanderers, and the Pokémon Primary Schools Cup will be help in Stoke City’s Stadium in May.

A spokesperson from the school said: "We are so proud of the girls and to come from such a small school to beat over 1,000 other schools to get through to the final stage is very impressive!"

