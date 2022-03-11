Linslade Lower headteacher proud to retain 'Good' status from Ofsted

The headteacher of Linslade Lower says she is “proud and delighted” that the school had retained a “good” status during their recent Ofsted inspection.

The school was inspected on January 26-27 and the now-published report commented that pupils “grow into confident, resilient and kind young people because of the nurturing and welcoming environment of Linslade Lower School” and “pupils’ behaviour is calm and focused during lessons and break times”.

The report added: "Pupils enjoy an exciting curriculum that they talk about with passion and enthusiasm. Parents used words such as ‘amazing’, ‘incredible’ and ‘fantastic’ to describe the school and its staff.

“Support for pupils with SEND is strong. Pupils enjoy their learning and enjoy attending school. Parents praise staff particularly for the support during periods of national lockdown and school closure.”

Headteacher Hazel Farlam praised the “dedication and commitment of all staff to developing the whole child, academically and socially, to prepare them for the next stage of their education".

She added: “We are really pleased that the hard work and commitment of pupils, staff, parents, governors and the wider community has led to this achievement."