Linslade Lower School achieve Eco School Green Flag with Distinction
The pupils in Eco Group have worked extremely hard this year to further enhance the green initiatives at Linslade Lower School.
The assessors loved how pupils worked so enthusiastically together to keep the school grounds litter-free through regular litter-picks, created anti-litter posters, and held whole-school litter assemblies, which created a cleaner, healthier environment and set a powerful example for everyone.
They were inspired by the way the group explored creative solutions to reduce waste and tackle single-use plastic, such as launching a Plastic-Free Week, recycling batteries, and using Terracycle for soft plastics, as these initiatives significantly reduce the Eco-footprint and help foster long-term responsible habits in our pupils.
Headteacher, Mrs Farlam, said-
“The children really love Eco Club. They enjoy helping to make our environment as good as it can be. These inspiring actions mean our school is developing empowered, environmentally-aware pupils who will make a real difference in their community and beyond. “
The assessors also thought it was fantastic how pupils repurposed materials to make vibrant artwork and joined the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, as these actions not only promote Eco-consciousness but also help embed recycling as a core value throughout the school community.