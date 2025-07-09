Linslade Lower School achieve Eco School Green Flag with Distinction

The pupils at Linslade Lower School have achieved the Eco School Award for the third year in a row. This year they achieved a distinction!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pupils in Eco Group have worked extremely hard this year to further enhance the green initiatives at Linslade Lower School.

The assessors loved how pupils worked so enthusiastically together to keep the school grounds litter-free through regular litter-picks, created anti-litter posters, and held whole-school litter assemblies, which created a cleaner, healthier environment and set a powerful example for everyone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were inspired by the way the group explored creative solutions to reduce waste and tackle single-use plastic, such as launching a Plastic-Free Week, recycling batteries, and using Terracycle for soft plastics, as these initiatives significantly reduce the Eco-footprint and help foster long-term responsible habits in our pupils.

Proud children from Linslade Lower School

Headteacher, Mrs Farlam, said-

“The children really love Eco Club. They enjoy helping to make our environment as good as it can be. These inspiring actions mean our school is developing empowered, environmentally-aware pupils who will make a real difference in their community and beyond. “

The assessors also thought it was fantastic how pupils repurposed materials to make vibrant artwork and joined the Keep Britain Tidy campaign, as these actions not only promote Eco-consciousness but also help embed recycling as a core value throughout the school community.