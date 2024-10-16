Linslade Lower School celebrate Black History Month in style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This month the children at Linslade Lower School have been learning about Black History Month in whole school and class assemblies.

Over the past two weeks the children in years 1 to 4 are have decorated a canvas with vibrant African fabrics. We have been supported in this activity by two mums who came into school for four afternoons to work with the children in each class. The PTA provided the money for the canvases. The work is on display in school and looks amazing.

Headteacher, Mrs Farlam, said

“It is important to broaden children’s horizons so that they see positive representations of all in society and that everyone is valued for their contributions.”

Beautiful art work.

Staff aim to make the curriculum inclusive and diverse in all subjects all year round. For example, a variety of authors and poets are studied in English and we choose a diverse range of people to study in History.

The children really enjoyed the craft activities and learning all about Black History Month.

A big thank you to the parents who had this super idea and who gave up their time to work with the children.