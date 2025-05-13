Linslade Lower School marks 80th Anniversary of VE Day with creative bunting workshop

Celebrating the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE) Day on 8th May, pupils from Linslade Lower School in Leighton Buzzard have designed their very own bunting decorations to mark the historic occasion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, organised by local housebuilders Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes helped Linslade Lower School’s Year 4 pupils put their sewing skills to the test in a bunting craft workshop led by local business, Happydashery.

Carrie Wainer from Happydashery worked with the pupils to cut colourful bunting shapes and letters before sewing them together. The bunting, which spells ‘Linslade Lower School’, is now displayed as decoration in the school’s reception for everyone to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During WWII, bunting was a significant symbol of celebration and patriotism on VE Day and is traditionally used to decorate homes and streets, creating a visual representation of national pride and unity and is still a popular decoration today.

Bunting Craft Session

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes’ Clipstone Park development is located off Brigginton Way in Leighton Buzzard, a historic town that played a pivotal role in the war efforts.

During World War II’s peak, Leighton Buzzard was home to Q Central, a secret communications centre used by the British government, chosen for the town’s quiet nature and lack of military presence.

Marc Woolfe, Sales and Marketing Director for Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes North Thames, said: “Having such a special connection with the VE Day celebrations in Leighton Buzzard, we wanted to organise an event where the younger generations could get together and be creative to remember this important anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“VE Day is of course a celebration of the end of war, but it also an occasion for remembrance and reflection on the courage and sacrifice of those who served our country during the Second World War. Events like these reinforce the importance of community spirit and the opportunity to learn from our history.”

Bunting Craft Session

Hazel Farlam, Headteacher at Linslade Lower School, commented: “The pupils really enjoyed learning new sewing skills and it’s lovely to have something so permanent to mark this very important occasion. We want to thank Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes for organising this activity, it’s been a fantastic and educational experience for the pupils.”

Carrie Wainer, Co-Founder of Happydashery, commented: “It is wonderful seeing the younger generation get involved in such an important celebration and have chance to express their creativity at the same time. Giving children the opportunity to learn new skills is so important. These types of sessions ensure traditional sewing techniques are kept alive and passed on through the generations. I think we have a few future seamstresses and tailors to watch out for in the future, a big thank you to Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes for organising such a creative activity!”

A donation of £50,000 will also be made to the Royal British Legion Industries (RBLI) by Barratt Redrow across all its divisions as a tribute to those who fought for the freedom we all enjoy today, and a powerful reminder of the resilience and unity that have defined our country ever since.