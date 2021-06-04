Linslade Lower's team effort raises over £2,500 through Race for Life event

Linslade Lower School hosted a special event on the school’s field on Thursday, May 27 as part of the Race for Life Schools programme.

Around 180 pupils, aged from 3 to 10 years old, took part in the 1km event to raise money for life-saving research. The event was staged in line with official guidance for schools during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hazel Farlam head teacher at Linslade Lower, said: “Race for Life is a great event. The whole school supported the event so it was a real team effort for pupils and staff, all whilst raising money for an important cause.

The Race For Life event at Linslade Lower. More pictures in the June 8 issue of the LBO.

“Sadly, most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help more people survive. We have raised a staggering £2,592!”

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life, in partnership with Tesco, is an inspiring series of events which raises millions of pounds every year to help fund vital research.

Schools across the UK are being invited to hold their own Race for Life events in aid of the charity. The event can be on any day, at any place, and any distance that suits the age and abilities of all pupils.

Sarah Pickersgill, Head of Events Marketing for Cancer Research UK, said: “Organising a Race for Life Schools event is a fantastic way for schools to have fun, whilst raising money for a good cause. One in two people in the UK will be diagnosed with cancer at some stage in their lives. But the good news is, thanks to research, more people are surviving the disease now than ever before.

“The money raised by Linslade Lower School will help our scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, helping to save more lives. So, we thank all the pupils, parents and teachers for their vital support.”

The pandemic has caused a devastating loss of funding for cancer research. Following the cancellation of fundraising events like Race for Life, Cancer Research UK is expecting a £160 million drop in income in the year ahead. As a result, the charity has made the difficult decision to cut £44 million in research funding.