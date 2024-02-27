Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Parents at a Linslade school are appealing to MP Andrew Selous for more support over fears staffing levels at the school are under threat.

The appeal comes as schools throughout the area report increasing deficits in funding as they try to balance the books.

In an open letter this week the parents said: “As parents of reception children at Southcott Lower School, we have been informed of the gravely concerning news, by the headteacher of a difficult decision they have had to take in conjunction with the governing body to enter into consultation in regard to their staffing structure.

The school is struggling to make ends meet

"Every year the school has had significant savings to find and now has to turn to the non-teaching staff employed, including the wonderful teaching assistants, to find these. Southcott school will not be alone in Leighton Buzzard in this challenge as it comes from unfair funding structures and inequalities in the national funding formula, which means some schools, like Southcott, receive far less funding per pupil than others.

“We have written to our local MP – Andrew Selous – to highlight this and ask him to act on our behalf and voice this unfair underfunding in parliament.

“Southcott school always endeavours to put the needs of the children at the heart of every decision, a reduction in staff does not reflect a reduction in the needs of its pupils. We urge [Mr Selous] to meet with us as parents and to act now to ensure this is debated in parliament and that ministers can find a robust and sustainable way forward which does not affect the education and life chances of our children.”

Headteacher Laura Laundy said many schools locally and nationally were facing significant financial pressures on their budgets. A report by Central Bedfordshire Council’s schools finance team in January said 20 schools in the borough were struggling with budgets.

Mrs Laundy said: “Our whole school community is seeking support from local MP Andrew Selous, to raise the profile of unfair school funding and to seek urgent financial support for schools.”

Mr Selous is part of a parliamentary group campaigning for historic inequalities in the education National Funding Formula.

Mrs Laundy added: “In recent years Southcott have sought to make savings at every opportunity. In spite of the continuing financial challenges we have always put the needs of our pupils first and successfully retained our “Good” status in a recent Ofsted inspection.

“Southcott is blessed with a dedicated, caring and highly experienced staff team who continue to make the school a very special place for our children, but unfortunately the ongoing financial pressures facing schools mean we have to look at every possible way to save money.

“I have every faith in the strength of our school family to support one another and ensure that the children continue to have the best experience and education possible. I am grateful to our parents, carers and wider school community, many of whom have come forward to share their support at this challenging time.”

Mr Selous said: “School funding is the highest ever in real terms per pupil with a 60 per cent increase in the high needs budget since 2019/20. We also now have 78 per cent of children in this area meeting the required standard in reading compared with 55 per cent in 2011.