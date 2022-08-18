Linslade's Cedars Upper School students achieve 'superb' set of A-level results

The hardworking pupils will be heading off to universities including Oxford, Warwick, York, and Nottingham Trent, reading subjects from Mathematics to Design for Stage and Screen.

It was the first time that A-level students have had to sit exams since the pandemic, and the deputy headteacher of Cedars Upper School praised the sixth formers' resilience.

Leah Ferguson-Moore, deputy headteacher at Cedars Upper School said: “Our students have achieved excellence again this year, with a total of 41 students receiving a full set of grades at A* to B.

A-level results at Cedars Upper School.

“Our Year 13 students have shown admirable resilience and maturity during their post-16 studies. Their aspirational work ethic and determination to do their best, despite the challenges they have faced in recent years, has resulted in excellent outcomes which now pave the way for exciting futures ahead.

“Our whole school community has worked tirelessly to support students’ preparation and revision to ensure their success today. We are immensely proud of our students and wish them all the best for their future endeavours.”

Cedars Upper School highlighted individual student successes:

Lydia Whitemore (left).

Amber Figg achieved four A*s and is going to study Mathematics at University of Warwick;

Kaiya Tiwari achieved three A*s and a Distinction* and is going on to study Biomedical Sciences at University of Oxford;

Erin Spavins achieved two A*s and two As and is going on to study Design for Stage and Screen at Nottingham Trent University;

Amy Entwistle and Lydia Whitemore also both studied four A levels and both achieved A*, A, A and B. Amy is going on to study Geography at University of Birmingham and Lydia is going to University of Warwick to study Law;

Carter Perry.

Harry Fenton and Tom Budd both achieved three A*s and are going to study Chemistry at The University Edinburgh and Biotechnology and Microbiology at University of York respectively.

Freddie Beavis, Poppy Booth, Toby Croft, Holly Platt, Carter Perry and Hannah Fudge all achieved A*s and As.

Reece Thorne, Freddie Golding and Tomas Jeans all achieved three As.

Megan Levey, head of Sixth Form, further congratulated all students: “We are all unbelievably proud of the achievements of this year group, having shown continuous resilience under difficult circumstances. It has been a pleasure to be part of the last year of their Cedars journey and watch them grow into successful young adults.”

Amy, Hannah and Kaiya.

Adrian Rogers, chief executive officer of The Chiltern Learning Trust said: “The fantastic set of A-level results this year are a true testament of the hard work and determination shown by all students over the last few years.

“A huge thank you to the teaching staff across our schools for continuing to inspire their students, providing the highest standards of teaching and learning to ensure our students develop to the very best of their ability and have access to every opportunity.”

Tom Budd (middle).