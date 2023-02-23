Little Eilah from Leighton Buzzard will be walking tall for homeless charity

An eight-year-old school pupil is putting her best foot forward by doing a 10-mile walk to raise money for Shelter.

Eilah Giles, who attends Heathwood Lower School in Leighton Buzzard, will take on the challenge on Good Friday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She says she’s wanted to raise money to help tackle homelessness for a long time and after the cold spell in December decided to do a 10-mile walk.

Eilah Giles will be doing a 10-mile walk in aid of Shelter on Friday, April 7

Mum Victoria said: “ She told us that she is very lucky to have a home and that she wants to help make sure that everyone has somewhere safe to live. “We sat down together to find a route that matched this distance and decided on the Ivinghoe Circular Route.

"We also looked at lots of homeless charities but having seen an advert for Shelter that is who she settled on. She initially set a target of £300 but having already raised that has increased it to £500."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eilah has been training most weekends since the beginning of January with just under seven miles being her longest walk so far but she will be undertaking longer routes in the coming weeks in preparation for the big day.

Victoria added: “She is excited to be taking this on. She will be completing the walk with the help of mum and dad who are very proud of what she is doing. She has such a big heart and taking on such a big event all off her own back and planning is incredible, especially for someone with such little legs."