Luton, Bedford and Central Bedfordshire councils team up for new special educational needs and disabilities partnership
Bedfordshire’s three local authorities have been selected to lead a new East of England partnership focussed on providing better outcomes for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).
Luton, Bedford and Central Bedfordshire have each been awarded £2 million from the Department for Education (DfE) to work on a two-year project. The partnership will help develop new national standards to create a consistent Special Educational Needs and Alternative Provision across the country and ensure children and young people get the best possible services.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The work is part of the DfE’s Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and Alternative Provision (SEND and AP) Improvement Plan, which was launched earlier this year and sets out reforms to make sure children and young people get consistently high-quality support.
The partnership will work closely with parents, carers, children and young people to ensure they are involved in the testing and development of the reforms. Education and health services will also be involved.
Cllr Hayley Whitaker, Central Bedfordshire Council’s Executive Member for Families, Education and Children, said: “We are delighted to be involved in the partnership, and look forward to working together to make positive change for children and young people with SEND and their families.”
Cllr Aslam Khan, Luton Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Children’s, Families and Education Services said: “We are committed to providing the best possible outcomes for children with SEND in Luton, and we are honoured to have received this funding to continue to provide support for these children and their families in line with our 2040 vision.”