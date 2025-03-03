Morgan Sindall Construction joins The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

As the UK focuses on rebuilding and strengthening the economy through skills development and job creation, and with National Colleges Week highlighting the critical role of further education, The Bedford College Group is delighted to announce that Morgan Sindall Construction has joined its esteemed Employer Partnership Scheme.

Having worked closely with The Bedford College Group for several years, the leading construction company has now formalised its commitment to supporting students by offering a range of valuable career development opportunities.

Through this partnership, Morgan Sindall Construction will provide students with access to apprenticeships, offering hands-on training and career progression opportunities. Work placements will give students practical, real-world experience in the construction industry. Industry professionals will also provide talks to inspire and educate the next generation, while work experience opportunities will enable learners to develop essential skills in a professional setting. Additionally, site tours will offer behind-the-scenes access to live projects and construction sites.

Morgan Sindall Construction is part of Morgan Sindall Group plc, a UK construction and regeneration group with a network of offices across the UK. The company recognises the importance of nurturing future talent and ensuring young people have access to valuable career pathways in the sector. Apprenticeships combine theory with hands-on, practical experience, giving students the essential stepping stones for a successful and rewarding career in construction.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group with representatives of Morgan Sindall Construction.

Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group, said “We are thrilled to welcome Morgan Sindall Construction to our Employer Partnership Scheme. Their commitment to developing young talent aligns perfectly with our mission to provide students with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities needed to succeed in their careers. This partnership will greatly benefit our learners and help bridge the gap between education and the construction industry.”

Neil Lock, Operations Director at Morgan Sindall Construction added "Our partnership with The Bedford College Group and Morgan Sindall Construction goes beyond collaboration; it’s a shared commitment to empower individuals and creates opportunities that shape the future. Together, we are building a legacy of excellence, where education, industry, and community unite to inspire growth and drive success for generations to come."

This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing student employability and strengthening the relationship between education and industry.

For more information about The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/