Naturalist Chris Packham to host free public talk at Beds University campus in Luton

Award-winning broadcaster, author and naturalist Chris Packham is to host ‘An Evening With’ – a free public lecture on the topic of climate change and the future of sustainability.

The lecture, titled ‘Sustainability: Surviving The Next 20 Years’, is to be held at 6pm on Tuesday, January 31, and is open to the public, students and staff.

Chris will discuss steps everyone can easily take to live a more sustainable lifestyle and help fight against climate change and the impact it has on the natural world. The lecture will examine what each person can do to secure the future of the planet and its wildlife over the coming decades.

Chris Packham will host a free lecture at Beds University's Luton campus on January 31

The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session hosted by the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Rebecca Bunting.

She said: “I am delighted to welcome Chris to the University to deliver this lecture. He has had a fascinating and extensive career, and I am sure all those who attend will benefit from hearing his wisdom and knowledge about sustainability and climate change.

“As a University, we are very passionate about reducing our footprint on the environment and promoting sustainability among students, staff and the community, so I’m sure everyone is very much looking forward to hearing Chris’s expertise and proactive advice on this important topic.”

Chris has fronted a number of TV programmes since the beginning of his broadcasting career in 1986, including the BAFTA award-winning BBC series Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch. He is also a critically-acclaimed author and supporter of various wildlife and environmental charities, such as fronting many campaigns with the Bedfordshire-based RSPB charity.

Chris said: “Climate change and sustainability are topics that affect us all and are more important now than ever, so it’s a great opportunity to spread the message and encourage everyone to do what they can to help combat the problem before it’s too late.”

In 2019, Chris was awarded a Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the New Year Honours list for his services to nature conservation.

To attend register through Eventbrite and opt to join either in-person or via the online livestream.

