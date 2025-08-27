New performing arts academy opens in Leighton Buzzard welcoming four to eighteen year olds

PQA Watford, Principal Katie Ell's academy, performing on His Majesty's Stage in the West End earlier this year.

Free open day on Saturday 6th September for all local budding performers passionate about music, theatre, film, TV, comedy and drama.

The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts (PQA) is opening a brand-new academy at Linslade Middle School in Leighton Buzzard this September.

Launching on Saturday 6th, the main academy will welcome students aged six to 18 for weekly morning sessions, offering expert training across PQA’s unique three-module programme: musical theatre, film and television, and comedy and drama.

Young performers will have the chance to build skills both on stage and behind the camera, exploring acting, scriptwriting, screen production and more.

Principal Katie Ell, PQA Leighton Buzzard

A week later, on Saturday 13th, the academy will also be introducing ‘Poppets', a dedicated class for four to six year olds designed to spark imaginations and encourage creativity in a safe, nurturing environment.

These sessions help little ones build confidence, make friends, and develop essential life skills through the magic of performing arts.

Principal Katie Ell, who also runs two successful PQA academies in Watford, brings over 15 years of experience in education, performance and youth theatre. From early roles in holiday parks to leading large-scale youth productions, she has spent her career creating fun, confidence-building opportunities for young people.

She went on to produce large-scale youth theatre projects for leading regional theatres under ATG and HQ Theatres, before later joining PQA HQ. There, she helped shape many of the national projects seen across the network, including West End shows and large-scale collaborations.

Her hands-on experience and creative leadership will now directly benefit students at PQA Leighton Buzzard. Now based closer to home with her young daughter, Katie is excited to bring her passion and experience to families in the local community.

“I’ve been wanting to expand for a while, and Leighton Buzzard felt like the perfect fit. It’s close to home and connected to our Watford academies by train, which means I can bring some of my fantastic and trusted teaching team with me. We create a supportive, creative environment where children feel confident to express themselves, and we can’t wait to welcome new families to the PQA community,” said Principal Katie Ell.

Katie Ell alongside her team of professional teachers, are dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive space for young people to discover themselves whilst learning the latest techniques in performing arts. Performing arts isn’t just about singing and dancing, there are also opportunities for all young people to explore comedy, story writing, TV and filmmaking.

If you’re interested in booking your child a free taster session at the PQA Leighton Buzzard please visit the PQA website at www.pqacademy.com/academies/leighton-buzzard/.