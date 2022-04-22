Ofsted praise for Mead Open Farm's nursery and activity camp

Ofsted inspectors visited Mead Open Farm in March – and judged the day nursery and activity camp ‘good' across the board.

In its report, Ofsted notes that children are ‘happy and secure' and make good progress at the nursery.

Staff were also praised for helping the youngsters interact with others – as the Covid-19 lockdowns have meant many children have not had this opportunity.

The day nursery was launched in 2017

The report, which was published on Thursday (April 21), stated: “Managers are thorough and honest in their evaluation of practice. They acknowledge strengths, recognise weaker areas and support staff well in developing their practice."

It added: “Staff know children well and understand what they need to learn next. They offer children opportunities that increase their knowledge and support their ability to learn successfully. For example, children enjoy exciting outdoor play opportunities. They show a mature understanding of how to nurture living things, such as animals, plants and seeds.”

Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities make good progress, with staff quickly recognising when children need additional support and tailoring it to ensure that all the youngsters can participate meaningfully.

The report noted: “Parents speak highly of the nursery. They report that communication is good and they feel supported in understanding their children's learning and extending this.”

It added: “Staff are clear about the intention of activities. They, generally, support children well, so that their development is promoted. For example, staff use sensory play as a way of helping children to develop their language skills. Younger children explore the taste of oranges and lemons and smell lavender.

"However, on occasion, staff do not challenge children sufficiently and encourage them to think critically and solve problems.

“Staff, generally, offer children support in developing their independence and their understanding of safety and healthy practices. For example, children assess the risks and understand their limitations as they climb on outdoor equipment.

“However, on occasion, staff do not reinforce children's understanding and also do things for children that they could do themselves, such as putting on their coats when they have already learned this skill.”