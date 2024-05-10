Platinum sports award for Linslade Lower School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to announce that Linslade Lower School have achieved the School Games Platinum Mark Award for the 2023/24 academic year.

The School Games Mark is a Government-led award scheme launched in 2012, facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward and recognise school’s engagement (provision and uptake) in the School Games against a national benchmark and to celebrate keeping young people active, and we are delighted to have been recognised for our success. We use some of the sports premium grant to pay for these activities. More information can be found on our website.

Our physical activity and school sport achievements this year include:

· Quality PE lessons provided by The Future Games.

Linslade Lower School

· Taking part in local sporting events, such as hockey, cricket, football and multi sports during the school day. Children who take part in these activities are awarded certificates in a Friday assembly. We always pick teams for these events that are inclusive. We believe it is important that every child has a opportunity to represent their school.

· Lunchtime clubs such as cricket, young leaders, street dance and multi sports. The young leaders in Year 4 have all had training and work hard at lunchtime to play games and create activities for others to join in with. They will receive a certificate and medal at the end of term for their hard work. We hope they will continue being young leaders at their new middle schools.

We are extremely proud of our pupils for their dedication to all aspects of physical activity and school sport, including those volunteers and young leaders who make our events possible. We are committed to using the School Games to try and engage those young people who haven’t previously been active or represented our school and to try and ensure that all our students have a positive experience.