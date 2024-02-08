Primary school near Leighton Buzzard Requires Improvement according to latest Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

High Ash Church of England Primary School in Great Brickhill Requires Improvement according to its latest Ofsted report.

The rating was applied to the Quality of Education and Leadership and Management following an inspection in November. But on a positive the school, previously rated Outstanding, was rated Good for categories including Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development and Early Years Provision.

The report stated that as a result of unforeseen changes in leadership and staff, there had been delays in the school’s required improvements. The school is not currently ensuring all pupils learn well across the full curriculum.

The report stated the newly formed leadership team is aware of some of the changes urgently needed and is currently focused on improving pupils’ behaviour and the provision for teaching reading. In these areas, inspectors found newly implemented policies and practices have had a positive impact, and it is evident staff have benefited from focused training.

However, more is required to ensure teaching of other aspects of the school’s curriculum is improved. This includes strengthening the school’s oversight of how well pupils are learning.

The arrangements for safeguarding were also found to be effective but in some subjects, ‘the intended curriculum is not taught effectively’. The report states some

teachers have not had the required training and support needed to ensure they can deliver the curriculum effectively.

It meant that the way new learning is introduced, and activities provided, did not always build pupils’ knowledge and understanding over time.

But generally pupils enjoy attending ‘this welcoming school’. They are well cared for and build secure relationships with staff with developing pupils’ empathy and resilience a focus of each day. Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are fully included in school life.

Pupils behave well at the school. Staff set high expectations. A relentless focus on routines helps pupils to know what is expected of them. Some pupils do report that

bullying occasionally happens in school. However, they recognise that it is never tolerated. The school reinforces values of tolerance and respect and diversity

is celebrated through the curriculum.