Series of events to help inspire next generation of ‘Changemakers’

The University of Bedfordshire will be presenting a series of thought-provoking events throughout January and March 2025 to inspire young minds and provide networking opportunities for current students interested in the world of social policy.

In January the Changemakers will be hosting their first 2025 event in the form of a ‘Black Criminology Network’ that will allow the next generation of ambassadors to meet and liaise with their peers. Come March, the group will be hosting a variety of interesting activities including a book launch with the University’s Dr Joy White in conversation with Dr Sireita Mullings (Co-Leader of the Changemaker events), the annual Festival of Applied Social Sciences, and a celebration for World Social Work Day.

Offering change-making and career-inspired events such as book launches, film screenings, Q&As and cultural events, the University’s School of Applied Social Sciences (SASS) aims to support students throughout these extra-curricular activities, with a key focus on shared experiences.

Dr Roma Thomas – Principal Lecturer and Co-Leader of the University’s #SASS Changemakers group – commented: “We believe that all our students are ‘change makers’ – people who make a difference in their communities, families and the wider world. Our #SASS Changemaker initiative aims to support the work that current and former students are involved in, both on and off campus, and as a means to enhance student employability prospects here in our region.”

This is the third #SASS Changemaker series of extra-curricular seminars, featuring more than 25 scheduled events. These are held regularly to help develop students’ learning and awareness of topical and current social issues, as well as involving recent graduates and educational partners.

Previous events have included a study of ‘Black Trailblazers’ and a celebration of youth workers, as well as film screenings and dance events commemorating Black History Month.

To learn more about research and study opportunities with the School of Applied Social Sciences, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/appliedsocialstudies