Shuttleworth College cattle and students shine at South Suffolk Show

Shuttleworth College in Biggleswade, part of The Bedford College Group, proudly announce an impressive victory for their heifer Nonna at the South Suffolk Show.

Nonna, a Red Poll heifer, was named Supreme Champion in the Red Poll classes and went on to achieve a remarkable 3rd place in the Overall Native Breed Championship of the interbreed section. It was a tremendous result given the high calibre of competition, including seasoned Aberdeen Angus and Hereford entries. This achievement highlighted the quality of both the college's livestock and training programme.

In the months before the show, teaching staff and agricultural students at Shuttleworth College worked tirelessly to prepare three show cattle for competition. Nonna winning her class was a tremendous result, given the high calibre of the competition, including seasoned Aberdeen Angus and Hereford entries. This achievement further underscored the quality of the college's livestock and training programme.

In addition to Nonna’s success, Tony Bayford, a second-year Level 3 Diploma Agriculture student, claimed 1st place in the Young Handler competition. This particular class was judged on the skills and handling ability of the competitor rather than the animal, making Tony’s achievement a strong endorsement of the practical knowledge and confidence he has developed during his three years at Shuttleworth.

“We couldn’t be prouder of our team,” said Shane Durham, Head of Farm Operations and Resources at Shuttleworth College. “From our dedicated staff to the talented students like Tony, this success was a shining example of what happens when passion, skill and education come together. Seeing Nonna take top honours and Tony recognised for his handling expertise was a moment of great pride for everyone at Shuttleworth.”

Building on their recent success, Shuttleworth cattle played a key role at the Bedfordshire Young Farmers Rally over the weekend. While not competing, the cattle played a vital role in the event by being loaned to Beds YFC to assist with their cattle handling section, a further reflection of the value and reputation of Shuttleworth livestock in agricultural education and training.

For more information on the Agricultural Courses on offer at Shuttleworth College, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/colleges-and-campuses/shuttleworth-college/