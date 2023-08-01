Snailed it! Leighton Buzzard housebuilder encourages local children to become more bug-friendly

Redrow South Midlands, currently building at Leestone Park, on Heath Road, celebrated Be Nice to Bugs Day by inviting children from Mary Bassett Primary School to take part in a bug-tastic summer class.

The interactive session in partnership with Wildlife Trust for Bedfordshire, Cambridge & Northamptonshire took place in the gardens of the show homes at Leestone Park.

The session included interactive games which helped to highlight the various species of insects in the UK and their contributions to the ecosystem. The workshop was designed to help educate and inspire local youngsters on the importance of insects and their impact on the environment.

Redrow South Midlands host bug class at Leestone Park

Andrew Newman, Sales Director for Redrow South Midlands, said: “It’s wonderful to be helping to encourage curiosity among the youngsters in our local communities and highlighting the importance of creatures great and small in our back gardens. We were thrilled to welcome local children to take part in a fun, bug-friendly class, to better understand the role of the various species of insects and their impact on the environment.

“We had a bug-tastic time learning more about the brilli-ant insects in our back gardens with local youngsters – and we can’t wait to grass-hop into our next bug class together!”

Hilary Wheeldon, Headteacher at Mary Bassett Primary School, said: “We love to encourage our pupils to learn more about how to look after the world around them. We all had a great day taking part in the bug-friendly class – it was an engaging session and the children enjoyed it thoroughly. Thank you to Redrow South Midlands for inviting us to take part.”

Redrow’s biodiversity strategy seeks to put the natural environment at the heart of its developments and the lives of the people who live there, supporting the community to care for nature-rich green spaces.

The strategy includes a net gain approach to biodiversity; with more than 1,205 acres of land on Redrow developments being green space or landscaped communal areas where wildlife can flourish. Many developments also feature green routes for walking and cycling, newly created orchards or meadows, and wetland areas like ponds and swales.

Redrow is committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 and has set ambitious interim targets for both its direct and indirect emissions to help limit global warming to 1.5°C.

Leestone Park offers the ideal balance of rural living with great connections to surrounding towns. The centre of Leighton Buzzard is just a mile and a half away from the development, and the handy train station means you can travel to Milton Keynes in less than fifteen minutes. In due course, there are also plans for a community centre to be built on the development, as well as an orchard and plenty of open spaces – making the location perfect for families.