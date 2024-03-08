Southcott Lower School inspired by Willy Wonka as they celebrate World Book Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at Southcott have been inspired to get reading by recreating Willy Wonka’s golden ticket!

Named after the much loved school caretaker Mr Bandy all the children could get a scrumdiddlyumptious ‘Bandy bar’ on World Book Day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For the lucky few some of these deliciousome chocolate treats had special Southcott Golden Tickets inside giving pupils incredible prizes.

Southcott Lower Pupil enjoys his Bandy Bar on World Book Day

Supported by local estate agents Quarters, the school made sure it was a World Book Day to remember.

There was great feedback from the parents who said excitement levels were incredible: “We felt like Charlie himself waiting to open and look inside”

And as well as getting a cheeky treat, the children were able to link it to one of their favourite books: “Matilda wanted to eat it like Roald Dahl describes Charlie eating it. Such a lovely memory for them”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The School Association Chair, Claire Blount said: “Reading is such a wonderful thing for children and adults, Southcott Lower School love to celebrate books and reading every year and the addition of Bandy Bars made it even more special.

Golden Ticket Winners

“We’re also celebrating Southcott’s 50th birthday this year so it was lovely to do something a bit out of the ordinary for all our fantastic pupils.

“Thank you to the parents who volunteered and to Quarters Estate Agents for sponsoring such a great event… it was gloriumptious!”

Southcott Lower School Association is an independent charity, run by three trustees who are all Southcott Lower School parents. Their mission is to fundraise for the school while providing fun for Southcott Children and their families. Offering gifted tickets to their main events mens no child is ever excluded for financial reasons.