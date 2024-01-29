Stewkley school receives 'Good' rating from Ofsted as report praises 'purposeful' atmosphere

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Stewkley has received a ‘Good’ rating from Ofsted following a recent inspection.

Today (29 January), Ofsted has released a report grading St Michael's Church of England Combined School as ‘Good’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This represents the same grade the educational institution was given in 2018 and 2014.

The school remains rated as good (photo used for illustrative purposes) (PA Images)

The report states: “St Michael’s is a highly supportive, nurturing and aspirational school in the heart of the village. The school’s vision of ‘together’ encapsulates a caring and inclusive community. Staff have high expectations for pupils. The broad and balanced education stretches way beyond learning in the classroom. Right from the Reception Year, pupils are happy and inquisitive learners. As a result, they achieve highly.

"There is a calm and purposeful atmosphere. Pupils have positive attitudes to learning and produce high-quality work. They behave well in the classrooms and around the school.”

Ofsted’s findings are based on visits carried out on 6 and 7 December. Key subjects assessed during the inspection were early reading, mathematics, and

computing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The report adds: “Leaders have designed a well-planned and ambitious curriculum that begins in Reception. Children enthusiastically learn numbers and sounds through various songs and practical activities. Staff support pupils in becoming confident, articulate, and prepared well for future learning. In computing, for example, pupils enjoy and achieve well in coding to design and generate computer games.”

‘Good’ represents the second-highest grade given by inspectors following Ofsted inspections. Inspectors found the school could improve how quickly it identities areas of weakness among the students’ knowledge base. Ofsted said: “In some foundation subjects, assessments approaches are less precise. Consequently, gaps in pupils’ knowledge are not identified quickly enough, and they cannot always remember essential knowledge and make links in their learning. The school should ensure that assessment processes are consistently effective in identifying gaps in pupils’ knowledge so that they can be addressed quickly and effectively.”