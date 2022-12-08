Stoke Hammond preschool 'over the moon' to receive Outstanding Ofsted report

A "vibrant" preschool in Stoke Hammond is celebrating after receiving an Outstanding Ofsted report.Buttons Preschool received the top ranking in all four areas of inspection, including the Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, Personal Development, and Leadership and Management. The preschool was last visited by Ofsted in January 2017, when it was rated Good overall, and staff are delighted to have progressed to Outstanding.Owner Tracie Bailey, said: "We're on top of the world! It's been almost five years since our last inspection and it’s really tough at the moment to get Outstanding; the regulations are really high. For our little village preschool to be Outstanding, we're just over the moon. We celebrated with the children and we're taking the team out for a 'Glamour and Sparkle' celebratory meal."I'd like to say a massive thank you to Clare Farr, Taz Farrington, and the whole team. It's been a really lovely journey and it couldn't be more deserved."The Ofsted report states: "Children clearly feel safe, happy and secure at this vibrant pre-school. They explore, play, solve problems and think for themselves every day. Learning is active, exciting and fun."Not a moment of learning time is wasted. The playrooms and outside areas are full of interesting and challenging activities."The inspectors noted that the activities designed by the nursery are "rich, imaginative and well-planned", while staff have an "excellent understanding of how children learn", building on children's previous experiences so that they can remember more. Children develop "impressive communication and language skills" and "high levels of independence."On pupils with additional needs (the preschool is a 'SEND provider of choice') the report notes: "The setting is highly inclusive and ensures that all children make rapid progress no matter how small the steps. Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities enjoy the full range of exciting experiences that the pre-school has to offer."Families were also complementary. The report states: "Parents are incredibly positive about the school. They describe it as an 'amazing place'. Staff work closely with parents, and children benefit from a very strong continuity of care."Involvement with the community is also described as "excellent". Children visit the nearby farm and shops, and even write to 'pen pals'.