Taylor Wimpey supports school in Leighton Buzzard with World Book Day donation

The school decided to put the money towards hiring a children’s author, Lou Treleaven, who visited the school last week as part of World Book Day celebrations to read a variety of different books to the pupils.

Vanessa Pearce, Head Teacher at Beaudesert Lower School said: “We celebrate World Book Day every year at Beaudesert Primary and it's something our children really look forward to. They thoroughly enjoyed dressing up as their favourite characters on the day, as well as listening to Lou Treleaven read some of their wonderful stories. Having a storyteller visit our school was a fantastic way of engaging the children and emphasising just how central reading is throughout our lives. We thank Taylor Wimpey for their contribution in making this happen.”

Fiona Lloyd, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, said: “We were delighted to donate £500 to Beaudesert Primary School to help support them in hiring a storyteller for this year's World Book Day celebrations - to see the children thoroughly enjoy the session with Lou Treleaven was just fantastic.”

Children’s author, Lou Treleaven, pictured with a pupil from Beaudesert Lower School

The World Book Day donation to Beaudesert Primary School is one of the many ways in which Taylor Wimpey is supporting the local communities in which it builds. To find out more, visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/media-centre/news.