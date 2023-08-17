'Terrific atmosphere' at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard as students achieve impressive exam results

The year group has achieved a record number of places at Oxbridge institutions this year

‘Deserving’ students are celebrating exam results at Vandyke Upper School in Leighton Buzzard.

According to headteacher Tim Carroll, there was a ‘terrific atmosphere’ at the school as students returned to collect the life-changing envelopes.

He said: “I am delighted with the results and proud of students’ achievements.

“Students have worked so hard over two years. This cohort did not get to sit their GCSE exams due to the pandemic so for many this was the first exam room experience and they have come through with flying colours. Sixth Form courses are demanding and students deserve every credit for their achievements. This is an exciting time for them and they deserve our congratulations and best wishes.”

Director of Sixth Form Kerry Quinn revealed the group had achieved a record number of places at Oxbridge institutions this year. She said it was a testament to the ambition and self-belief of the year group.

She added: “It has been well reported that this was a tough year for A-Level results and UCAS entries, however most of our students are rightfully delighted with their results and into their first-choice universities.

“Supporting them for the past two years has been inspiring - they have worked hard, supported each other and delivered under pressure in these examinations without the experience of external GCSEs.”

Finally time for fun in the sun Despite not sitting their GCSEs, staff said the dedicated students came through with 'flying colours'.

Making the grade Many students secured a place at their first-choice universities.

Whew...and relax! There were smiles of relief for many of the students at Vandyke Upper School today.