The Bedford College Group appointed as Cross-Regional Construction Centre of Excellence

The Bedford College Group has today been named by the Department for Education as the only college group operating across multiple regions to be appointed as its cross-regional Construction Centre of Excellence. This appointment forms part of a wider national announcement revealing 10 specialist Construction Technical Excellence Colleges (CTECs), each tasked with tackling the industry’s severe skills shortage.

One CTEC has been designated for each of the nine English regions, with The Bedford College Group confirmed as the tenth, as a unique cross-regional CTEC. In this role, the Group will support cross-regional and national programme activities.

Through these CTEC’s , the Government aims to train over 40,000 future construction professionals, including bricklayers, electricians, carpenters, plumbers and builders, by 2029. The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show more than 35,000 vacancies in the construction sector, underlining the pressing need for this initiative. The Government is focused on delivering the workforce needed to build 1.5 million homes, along with new schools and hospitals across the country.

The Bedford College Group already delivers industry-leading provision across its sites, including the Modern Methods of Construction Centre in Bedford, state-of-the-art facilities at Tresham College in Corby, and comprehensive apprenticeship programmes in a range of construction trades. The Group is also involved in major infrastructure and development projects, including the Luton Airport Parkway runway works and the highly anticipated Universal Studios development.

Yiannis Koursis OBE, CEO of The Bedford College Group, commented: "We are delighted to have been selected by the Department for Education as the cross-regional Construction Technical Excellence College announced by the government this morning. This recognition reflects the dedication, expertise, and ambition of our staff, students and employer partners across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and surrounding counties.

“The construction sector is central to delivering the homes, infrastructure and sustainable communities our country needs. By working in partnership with other colleges, training providers and industry leaders, we will help equip the next generation with the skills, knowledge and experience that employers demand, from cutting-edge technical training to real-world, site-based learning.

“Through this model, The Bedford College Group will provide coordination and support across regions and at a national level. We will support students and providers well beyond our own region, ensuring that opportunities are accessible to all and that we respond flexibly to the diverse skills needs of local and national employers. This is not just an investment in training, it is an investment in the future workforce that will shape Britain’s built environment for decades to come."

The Bedford College Group is excited to bring its passion, expertise and innovation to this national role, helping to inspire and train the next generation of construction professionals. From school leavers taking their first steps in the trade to experienced workers looking to upskill, the Group offers clear, industry-relevant pathways that blend technical knowledge with real-world experience. With this appointment, The Bedford College Group will play a central part in building not just careers, but the future of the construction industry itself.

To find out more about the courses on offer across The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/