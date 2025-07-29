The Bedford College Group celebrates sector-leading student satisfaction in 2025 National Student Survey

The Bedford College Group, which delivers higher education across its campuses in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, is celebrating exceptional results in the 2025 National Student Survey.

Students across the Group reported some of the highest levels of satisfaction in the region, with an impressive average improvement of 10% across key categories compared to the 2023–24 period. The results place the Group significantly above the national sector average in numerous areas, underlining the outstanding quality of teaching, support, and career-focused learning provided across its colleges.

This year’s results position The Bedford College Group as a leader in higher education, with standout performance in core areas that matter most to students:

Assessment and feedback – 90% (10% above sector average)

Careers support – 91.2% (50.6% above sector average)

Employability skills – 94.7% (19.9% above sector average)

In a particularly notable achievement, 100% of students agreed that:

“My higher education experience has helped me plan for my future career” (sector average: 83.3%)

“The skills I have developed during my time in higher education will be useful for my future career” (sector average: 72.6%)

These results reflect the Group’s unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, career-focused education alongside exceptional student support. Across campuses in Bedfordshire and Northamptonshire, students benefit from expert teaching, strong industry connections, and a nurturing, inclusive environment designed to help every student thrive.

Yiannis Koursis OBE FRSA, CEO of The Bedford College Group, said: “We are delighted with this year’s National Student Survey results, which reflect the outstanding work of our staff and the trust our students place in us. These outcomes show that our students feel valued, supported, and inspired, and that we are effectively preparing them for their future careers in their local communities. From excellent teaching and academic support to our strong focus on career support and employability, these results show we are delivering a truly exceptional student experience. I could not be prouder of what we’ve achieved together.”

The Bedford College Group offers a wide range of programmes across its campuses, including Higher Education, Vocational Courses, T-Levels, Apprenticeships, and Adult and Community Learning. Courses are designed in collaboration with employers to equip students with the skills, experience, and confidence they need to succeed in a competitive job market.

To learn more about higher education opportunities at The Bedford College Group, visit: www.bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk

For full details of the National Student Survey 2025, visit: https://www.officeforstudents.org.uk/for-providers/student-choice-and-flexible-learning/national-student-survey-nss/