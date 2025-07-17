The Bedford College Group proudly hosts the National Social Recruitment Advocacy Group Summit at The Bedford Sixth Form

The Bedford College Group was excited and honoured to welcome the Social Recruitment Advocacy Group (SRAG) Summit, convened by PeoplePlus, which took place in the Grand Hall at The Bedford Sixth Form last week (10/7).

The summit brought together national employers, education leaders, and social value experts to share best practices in inclusive recruitment and employment. The Bedford College Group is proud to be the first college group, nationwide, to sign up to SRAG, highlighting its commitment to helping individuals from all backgrounds overcome barriers to employment.

The Rt. Hon Anne Milton, Chair of the Social Recruitment Advocacy Group and former Minister of State for Skills and Apprenticeships, praised the college group’s leadership: “As a former government minister responsible for post-16 education, I really care about this sector, and colleges don’t get the attention they deserve. They give people second chances and don’t give up. The Bedford College Group are a trailblazer; they were the first college to join SRAG, and we’re thrilled to have them involved.”

Throughout the day, attendees heard from organisations supporting neurodivergent individuals, ex-offenders, and those facing transport or socio-economic barriers to work. The event reflected the growing importance of social recruitment as a way to drive fairness, opportunity, and value in the workforce.

SRAG Summit at The Bedford Sixth Form.

Laura Savage, Social Value Solutions Director at PeoplePlus, said: “Colleges are such a fantastic resource when it comes to supporting employers with their social value goals. Today’s event, our biggest yet, featured powerful examples of how organisations are working together to create opportunities for those who need them most. The Social Recruitment Covenant, launched last year, is a pledge employers can sign to commit to inclusive recruitment, and colleges like The Bedford College Group are key to making this a success.”

The SRAG Summit also gave staff and attendees the opportunity to discuss how public sector procurement, social value targets, and education can align to create stronger, more inclusive communities.

Robin Webber-Jones, Executive Director of Curriculum at The Bedford College Group, commented: “It has been an honour to host the SRAG Summit at The Bedford Sixth Form. There were excellent conversations throughout the day about how we can better support people into meaningful work. As the first college group to sign up to SRAG, we’re proud to be working nationally and locally to improve social recruitment for everyone.”

PeoplePlus is a leading provider of public services across Britain, working to improve lives and communities through skills, support, and opportunity. They deliver a range of services including help to find employment, skills training, prison education, support for independent living, and self-employment advice. PeoplePlus also works closely with employers to support socially responsible recruitment, workforce wellbeing, and community engagement.

For more information on PeoplePlus, visit https://peopleplus.co.uk/

For more information on The Bedford College Group, visit https://bedfordcollegegroup.ac.uk/