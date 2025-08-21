The Cottesloe School celebrates strong GCSE results

By Anna Gunn
Contributor
Published 21st Aug 2025, 10:40 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 11:52 BST
Students overcome pandemic challenges to secure impressive grades.

The Cottesloe School is delighted to announce another year of strong GCSE results, reflecting the hard work and determination of its students. The results are particularly impressive given the challenges this cohort faced, having begun their secondary education during the global pandemic.

The school announced that 62% of all students achieved 5 standard passes, including English and Maths. Additionally, 44% of all students achieved a Grade 5 or better in both English and Maths.

Headteacher Simon Jones praised the students' resilience and dedication: “We are very pleased with the results, particularly as this group of students transitioned into secondary school during the global pandemic. They have shown real determination over the last five years, which has paved the way for their next steps.”

Mr. Jones also extended his gratitude to the wider school community: “We would also like to take this opportunity to thank all parents and staff for their unwavering support that has helped to secure these results and embody our school motto of Prepare, Aspire, Succeed.”

Many students will be staying on to continue their academic journey at the school's Sixth Form, while others will be moving on to pursue apprenticeships and further education at other institutions. The Cottesloe School extended its best wishes to all students for their future endeavours.

