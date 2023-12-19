Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The parents also surprised the school with a lovely personalised birthday cake, a 20 balloon, a generous gift voucher to buy something for the school and a sentimental personalised poster with the handprints of all the children.

Natasha Courtenay-Robin opened Tilsworth Montessori school from her home 20 years ago with 6 children, herself and a Manager who helped to set up the school and whose help was invaluable. Since then the school has gone from strength to strength and is always at full capacity with a waiting list. Mrs Courtenay-Robin has always felt blessed to have such wonderful children, parents and incredible staff through the doors over the last 20 years. The staff are very loyal and have been with the school for many years, some of which have been with her for almost 14 years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mrs Courtenay-Robin studied Montessori philosophy in her late teens and was lucky enough to work in a fantastic Montessori school just outside of London for 10 years. This is where her passion for children's education and the Montessori philosophy grew. With the support of her loving husband Mr Kerry Courtenay-Robin, she was able to fulfil her dream of opening her own Montessori school.

From left to right - Miss Belliappa, Miss Richards, Mrs Jefferis, Mrs Courtenay-Robin

Mrs Courtenay-Robin said "I have always loved the Montessori environment as it allows children to be free to respond to their natural tendency to work, be spontaneous, creative individuals who become wonderful dynamic natural learners".