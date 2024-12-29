Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunday Times’ prestigious Parent Power Guide for 2025 was released this month

It showcases the highest performing secondary schools across the country, based on exam results

In some parts of England, selective grammar schools dominated the state school league table

But in others, comprehensive schools were among the top performers

The highest performing secondary schools across England have been named for the new year, in a popular annual guide for families.

Each year, the Sunday Times creates a league table comparing the performances of secondary schools in the UK, in what it dubs its ‘Parent Power Guide’. The new 2025 edition was released this month, based on the latest GCSE and A Level exam results - from the 2023/24 school year.

The guide ranks secondary schools on two different performance measures; the amount of A*, A and B grades earned out of the total number of A Levels sat by students, which is double-weighted, and the amount of A* and A grade equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system) out of the total number of GCSE exams sat - which is single-weighted to calculate the final score.

When it comes to state-funded secondary schools, selective grammar schools dominated in some parts of the country, while in others, high-performing comprehensive schools showed they also had what it takes to climb the ranks.

Here were the five top-rated state secondary schools in each region of England, according to the Times’ metric:

Selective grammar schools and comprehensive schools alike made the list in different parts of England | (Image: National World/Google Street View)

North East

1. Durham Johnston Comprehensive School

This is a secondary school in Durham. This year, 73.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 42.2% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Emmanuel College, Tyne and Wear

This is a secondary school in Gateshead. This year, 68.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 41.2% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Ponteland High School

This is a secondary school in Newcastle. This year, 67.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 33.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. Queen Elizabeth High School, Hexham

This is a secondary school in Hexham. This year, 60.4% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 32.6% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. The King Edward VI School, Morpeth

This is a secondary school in Morpeth. This year, 59.3% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 27.0% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

North West

1. Altrincham Grammar School for Girls

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. This year, 89% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 90.4% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Loreto Grammar School

This is a selective Catholic girls’ secondary school, also in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. This year, 87.4% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 76.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Altrincham Grammar School for Boys

This is a selective boys’ secondary school, once again in Altrincham, Greater Manchester. This year, 84.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 81.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. The Liverpool Blue Coat School

This is a selective secondary school in Liverpool. This year, 81.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 80.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. Sale Grammar School

This is a selective secondary school in Sale. This year, 79.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 73% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

Heckmondwike Grammar School was Yorkshire's top performer | (Image: Google)

Yorkshire

1. Heckmondwike Grammar School

This is a selective secondary school in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. This year, 68.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 78.4% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Ripon Grammar School

This is a selective secondary school in Ripon, North Yorkshire. This year, 67.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 54.2% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. St Mary’s College

This is a Catholic secondary school in Hull, East Yorkshire. This year, 78.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 33% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. Fulford School

This is a secondary school in York, North Yorkshire. This year, 70.6% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 39.6% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. Silverdale School

This is a secondary school in Sheffield, South Yorkshire. This year, 69.3% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 41.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

East Anglia and Essex

1. Colchester Royal Grammar School

This is a selective Christian boys’ secondary school in Colchester, Essex. This year, 92.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 90.2% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. King Edward VI Grammar School, Chelmsford

This is a selective Christian boys’ secondary school in Chelmsford, Essex - with a mixed sixth form. This year, 89.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 89.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Chelmsford County High School for Girls

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Chelmsford, Essex. This year, 84.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 85.3% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. Westcliff High School for Boys

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Westcliff-on-Sea. This year, 83% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 74.9% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. Southend High School For Boys

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Southend-on-Sea. This year, 78.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 72.3% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

The King's School, Grantham was the East Midlands' top school | (Image: Google)

East Midlands

1. The King’s School, Grantham

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Grantham, Lincolnshire. This year, 78.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 55.8% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Caistor Grammar School

This is a selective secondary school in Caistor, Lincolnshire. This year, 73.3% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 58.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Kesteven and Sleaford High School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Sleaford, Lincolnshire. This year, 76.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 43.1% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Grantham, Lincolnshire. This year, 68.9% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 55.6% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. Bourne Grammar School

This is a selective Christian secondary school in Bourne, Lincolnshire. This year, 63.3% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 54.1% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

West Midlands

1. King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Girls

This is a selective Christian girls’ secondary school in Birmingham. This year, 89.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 88% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. King Edward VI School, Stratford

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Stratford-upon-Avon. This year, 90.1% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 86.3% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Stratford Girls’ Grammar School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Stratford-upon-Avon. This year, 86.7% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 85.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. King Edward VI Camp Hill School for Boys

This is a selective Christian boys’ secondary school in Birmingham. This year, 82.9% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 87.4% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. King Edward VI Five Ways School

This is a selective Christian boys’ secondary school in Birmingham. This year, 84% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 76% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

Greater London

1. The Henrietta Barnett School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Hampstead Garden Suburb, North London. This year, 95.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 96.9% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Queen Elizabeth’s School, Barnet

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Barnet, North London. This year, 95.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 96.6% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Wilson’s School

This is a selective Anglican boys’ secondary school in Wallington, South London. This year, 93.6% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 94.6% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. St Olave’s Grammar School

This is a selective Anglican boys’ secondary school in Orpington, South London. This year, 93.4% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 95.1% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. The Tiffin Girls’ School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Kingston upon Thames, Southwest London. This year, 90.7% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 94.1% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

South East

1. Reading School

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Reading. This year, 90% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 85.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2= Dartford Grammar School

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Dartford, Kent. This year, 91.9% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 77.9% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2= Tonbridge Grammar School

Also in second place with an equal score, this is a selective girls’ secondary school in Tonbridge, Kent. This year, 90% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 81.7% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. The Judd School

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Tonbridge, Kent. This year, 83.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 82.2% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. Dame Alice Owen’s School

This is a partially-selective secondary school in Potters Bar, Hertfordshire. This year, 87% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 74.3% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

Pate’s Grammar School was the South East's highest achiever, by the Times' metric | (Image: Google)

South West

1. Pate’s Grammar School

This is a selective secondary school in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire. This year, 92.3% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 91.9% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

2. Colyton Grammar School

This is a selective secondary school in Colyton, Devon. This year, 86.2% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 85.3% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

3. Sir Thomas Rich’s School

This is a selective boys’ secondary school in Gloucester - with a mixed sixth form. This year, 79.9% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 76% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

4. Stroud High School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Stroud, Gloucestershire. This year, 73.8% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 73.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

5. Denmark Road High School

This is a selective girls’ secondary school in Gloucester. This year, 69.5% of A Levels sat by its students achieved A* to B grades, while 77.5% of GCSEs sat passed with A* or A equivalents (scores of 7, 8 or 9 in England’s numerical system).

Exam results aren’t everything when it comes to what makes a secondary school a great place to learn. Which school in your area do you think deserves a special mention? Let us know by leaving a comment below.