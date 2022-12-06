University of Bedfordshire highest ranking green institution in England

Celebrations are well under way at the University of Bedfordshire after it scooped second place in the UK in the People & Planet 2022/23 University Green League – putting it in the top spot for England.

It was only pipped to the top by Cardiff Metropolitan University for its impressive green credentials.

Advertisement

The University of Bedfordshire has appeared in the league’s top 10 since 2018 and this year, it achieved a score of 81.3% for its commitment to carbon management, ethical careers and recruitment, energy sources, waste and recycling and water reduction.

Students at the SU bar

Meanwhile, the University of Oxford fell 16 places to 41, and the University of Cambridge fell two to number 84.

Advertisement

People & Planet is a UK student network which campaigns for social and environmental justice.

Professor Andrew Church, pro vice chancellor and sustainability lead for the university, said: “It’s very pleasing to be placed first out of 125 institutions in England as it really hones in on our student and staff willingness and commitment to living and learning sustainably.

Advertisement

University staff

"Universities and other educational outlets play a key role in influencing change and community mindset around important issues such as the environment, climate change and sustainability.”

Advertisement