University of Bedfordshire opens new ‘SIM Street’ to train workforce of the future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The University of Bedfordshire has unveiled its new state-of-the-art ‘SIM Street’, an immersive set of facilities designed to enhance the training of students through realistic learning spaces which give an insight into their future careers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SIM Street – named Brewster Square in honour of Annie Brewster, one of Britain’s first Afro-Caribbean nurses – goes beyond traditional health education to include students from all professional courses in the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, such as Midwifery and Social Work. Designed to mimic real-world scenarios, the facilities based on the Luton campus include:

· A hospital ward, operating theatre, police custody suite, nursing home bedroom and community-based clinic spaces

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· An immersive room, where walls transform to simulate diverse environments, such as nightclubs where paramedic students can treat patients in a ‘real life’ setting

Students in simulation

· A street layout featuring simulated flats fully equipped with furniture

The facilities will provide a safe space for students to practice, make mistakes, and build resilience without impacting real patients. This hands-on approach boosts confidence and supports skill development, enabling students to focus on areas where they are feeling less confident.

Within the realistic hospital wards there are a number of medical-grade mannequins which simulate lifelike breathing and even speech, allowing students to effectively tackle the scenarios they may face in their careers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over on the Bedford campus, there is also a simulation area comprising of an assisted living space, an industrial space with scaffolding, a hoarder’s room, nightclub area, and a space imitating a car park. Paramedic Science students also benefit from two clinical-training ambulances so they can develop their skills in realistic scenarios.

SIM hospital ward

Dr Alison Tresidder, Executive Dean of the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, said: “This new simulation facility represents more than bricks and mortar – it is a testament to the University of Bedfordshire’s commitment to excellence in education and innovation in training. It is a safe and supportive learning environment where students can identify and target skills they feel less confident on and practice them – empowering them to manage their own learning.

“Simulation activity is designed to bridge the gap between theory and practice, providing students across disciplines with an immersive, hands-on learning environment. It also helps us ensure students are ready to enter the real working world and its pressures as confident, competent and resilient workers.”

Students now spend one-third of their practical hours in the SIM spaces and two-thirds in real-world placements with local partners, creating a robust training programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Midwifery student Jenn Elsdon added: “As someone who in a previous life used simulation spaces to teach from I recognise the importance of having access to a dedicated simulation space as a Midwifery student. It is not just a place to learn, but a sanctuary for growth where psychological safety nurtures confidence, fosters collaboration, and empowers students to thrive in their journey toward becoming compassionate, skilled practitioners.”

SIM operating theatre

The SIM spaces also address current challenges in healthcare recruitment and retention. By incorporating simulation-based training into the curriculum, the University is helping to equip students for high-pressure environments and contribute to the NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan by increasing student intake.

The University of Bedfordshire has established strong partnerships with industry leaders to enhance the realism of the SIM spaces. Healthcare professionals, including staff nurses, midwives, social workers and phlebotomists, actively participate in simulations, bridging the gap between academic learning and clinical practice.

To find out more about courses available within the Faculty of Health & Social Sciences, visit: www.beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/departments/healthsciences