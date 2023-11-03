Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Media make-up students from the University of Bedfordshire transformed actors into scary characters at a Leighton Buzzard Halloween attraction this week.

From zombies to deadly clowns, the students put their make-up skills to work by creating looks for the immersive experience at The Howl on Mead Open Farm. Course coordinator for Media Make-Up and Character Design, Jenny Poulton, has worked as a make-up team leader for the fright nights since 2016 and oversaw her students’ work during the spooky season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jenny said: “Providing work experience opportunities at The Howl Scream Park is a way for make-up artists to experience working on a live event.

Students transformed performers at the fright nights. Picture: University of Bedfordshire

“It helps them to learn skills such as working with others, time management, working to a brief, being on location – all in addition to the make-up skill set that is developed. The students’ confidence is increased and the opportunity to network and work with creatives is enhanced.”

Sophie Pendle, one of the students who took part in the experience, added: “The Howl has given me the confidence to work with large groups with a limited amount of time. This is great preparation for future work within the industry. It’s provided me with great social skills, getting to know my peers and colleagues, and making connections with others with similar interests.”