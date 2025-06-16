University partners with dbfb for student-focused projects

The University of Bedfordshire is proud to announce an exciting new partnership with dbfb, a leading managed service provider of mobile, connectivity, telephony, and IT solutions for businesses.

Through this partnership, students across a range of courses will benefit from:

Hands-on placements with dbfb’s expert teams, gaining practical experience in areas such as IT infrastructure, cloud solutions, project management, and customer service

Dr Edward Braund, Head of the School of Computer Science & Technology, said: “We are excited to announce our partnership with dbfb. This collaborative alliance will connect the University with dbfb’s diverse client portfolio, allowing our research expertise to address a wide range of real-world IT challenges and develop solutions that positively impact society and businesses. With dbfb’s involvement in major regional investment projects, our students will have the opportunity to participate in initiatives that shape the everyday lives of our community.

A representative from dbfb communications (left) and Adrian Dutch, Pro Vice Chancellor at the University of Bedfordshire (right)

“Through hands-on placements and joint projects, students will gain practical experience and insights that enhance their education and set them apart in the competitive graduate job market. Together, we are paving the way for future technology leaders by fostering innovation, discovery, and societal progress.”

This new partnership closely aligns with the University’s Career Powered Education approach, ensuring that students graduate with the skills, experience, and industry knowledge to start their careers.

With over 25 years of experience, dbfb has built a reputation for delivering secure, flexible, and innovative technology solutions to many hundreds of organisations. As a key player in major regional infrastructure and investment projects, dbfb is uniquely positioned to offer students opportunities to work on initiatives that directly impact local communities.

Stuart Smith, Head of Innovation at dbfb, added: “As we look to drive growth, skills and opportunity for people in the local area, the symbiosis between leading academic institutions and businesses is crucial if we are to create, attract and retain top talent locally and grow our regional economy. The opportunity to harness the amazing resources at the University of Bedfordshire, together with the ability for us and our partners to help cultivate, shape and inspire the next generation of tech leaders is fantastic.

“The incredible work that the University of Bedfordshire has done to engage with local businesses and the community is brilliant, we look forward to developing the partnership over the coming years in order help drive our regions interests.”

To find out more about courses available at the University of Bedfordshire, visit: beds.ac.uk/howtoapply/courses/