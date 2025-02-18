Village school praised for its ‘foundation as a Church school enabling pupils to flourish’

St Leonard's Pupils

St Leonard’s Lower School has received a positive SIAMS (Statutory Inspection of Anglican and Methodist Schools) report, which highlighted the high quality relationships and deeply embedded culture where everyone strives to treat each other well.

The SIAMS inspection described St Leonard’s as a happy school where pupils have a strong sense of their responsibility to themselves and each other leading to positive relationships and exemplary behaviour. The leadership team was praised for its relentless focus on the school’s Christian vision and strong emphasis on wellbeing and positive mental health.

Sarah Bowley, Headteacher at St Leonard’s Lower School commented:

“I am very proud of all of the pupils and staff at St Leonard's and what a wonderful place our school is. The SIAMS report is a lovely summary of how St Leonard's supports both adults and pupils to thrive. Our Christian faith and vision of ‘growing and learning together with God’s love’ is at the heart of everything we do, and we are delighted that this has been recognised so clearly in the inspection report”.