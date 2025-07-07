Village school receives much needed funding for new sports locker shed and PE equipment

St Leonard’s VA Lower School has received much needed funding from Whitbread PLC. Chairman’s Fund in partnership between BLCF and Whitbread PLC.

PTA Chair, Sara Reeve said: “The old shed was where we stored PE equipment as well as sporting activity equipment for the school and PTA community events, like our Summer Fete. Rats found their way in and began to demolish the old shed, which ruined some of the items within. We are so grateful to Whitbread PLC. Chairman’s Fund and BLCF for supporting us. The new shed will last for many many years and the children have wonderful new sports equipment to use.”