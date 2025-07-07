Village school receives much needed funding for new sports locker shed and PE equipment

By Stephanie King
Contributor
Published 7th Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
Updated 7th Jul 2025, 15:28 BST
St Leonard's pupils enjoying their new sport equipment. Photo: St Leonard's Lower Schoolplaceholder image
St Leonard's pupils enjoying their new sport equipment. Photo: St Leonard's Lower School
St Leonard’s VA Lower School has received much needed funding from Whitbread PLC. Chairman’s Fund in partnership between BLCF and Whitbread PLC.

The £4,000 grant allowed the school to replace their old dilapidated wooden shed with a brand new metal one.

PTA Chair, Sara Reeve said: “The old shed was where we stored PE equipment as well as sporting activity equipment for the school and PTA community events, like our Summer Fete. Rats found their way in and began to demolish the old shed, which ruined some of the items within. We are so grateful to Whitbread PLC. Chairman’s Fund and BLCF for supporting us. The new shed will last for many many years and the children have wonderful new sports equipment to use.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Headteacher, Sarah Bowley said: “The school are grateful to the PTA for seeking this terrific funding. The children have enjoyed using the new PE equipment as part of their PE lessons, at lunchtimes, and as part of our recent sports day.”

Related topics:Village school
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice