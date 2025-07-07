Village school receives much needed funding for new sports locker shed and PE equipment
The £4,000 grant allowed the school to replace their old dilapidated wooden shed with a brand new metal one.
PTA Chair, Sara Reeve said: “The old shed was where we stored PE equipment as well as sporting activity equipment for the school and PTA community events, like our Summer Fete. Rats found their way in and began to demolish the old shed, which ruined some of the items within. We are so grateful to Whitbread PLC. Chairman’s Fund and BLCF for supporting us. The new shed will last for many many years and the children have wonderful new sports equipment to use.”
Headteacher, Sarah Bowley said: “The school are grateful to the PTA for seeking this terrific funding. The children have enjoyed using the new PE equipment as part of their PE lessons, at lunchtimes, and as part of our recent sports day.”