Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A nursery in Wing scored a ‘Good’ rating in all of Ofsted’s main assessment categories.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Wing was given the new rating in an Ofsted inspection published on Tuesday (2 July).

Inspectors from the education body visited the nursery on 4 June and praised the services at the centre. It was rated as good for its quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of the people at the nursery, personal development and leadership and management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ofsted praised the nursery’s new manager stating that they had made a number of positive changes in a short amount of time.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries at Wing

An inspector wrote: “The manager is continually reviewing the curriculum to check it is effective in motivating children to learn.

"All children make good progress in their development, and staff monitor their learning effectively to identify their next steps.”

Children with special education needs are said to flourish at the facility and the nursery was praised for the way it provides all its children with equal opportunities to experience the full curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Staff are described as good role models in the report and role playing exercises were praised as an example of how children are encouraged to express themselves.

Children’s social skills improve at the nursery through games where they are taught be polite and display good manners, the report found.

When listing potential improvements Ofsted noted that the impact of the new curriculum at the development site remains unknown.

More praise was given for the work staff do at the baby room in the nursery. One inspector said: “Staff show deep awareness of how children acquire speech and language and are skilled in developing children's communication. They introduce children to new words, repeating and increasing pitch and tone and using exaggerated mouth movements. This successfully encourages young children's motivation to copy and rapidly broadens their vocabulary. Older children develop into confident talkers who express themselves clearly and confidently.”