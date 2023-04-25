Wing nursery receives 'good' rating in all main categories in latest Ofsted inspection

A nursery in Wing was rated as ‘good’ in every major category in a recent Ofsted inspection.

Ashbourne Day Nurseries received the second highest grade for its quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of its staff, the personal development children receive, leadership and management, and the institution’s overall effectiveness.

"Staff are positive role models and help children to be polite, respectful and kind,” the report states.

An Ofsted banner (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

"Pre-school children make good progress in preparation for their next stage of learning, including their move to school. They show an interest in writing and phonics. Staff plan activities to encourage and build children's development in these areas.”

Ofsted inspectors visited the nursery on 15 March.

The nursery is currently listed as closed on Ofsted’s website, but this information is incorrect. Ofsted is investigating why the nursery has been classified as a closed service.

Inspectors praised staff for the risk assessments carried out at the facility.

One area of improvement highlighted by Ofsted was that at times babies and young children were not always encouraged to be independent.

For example the report states children are not consistently challenged to wipe their noses themselves or play a more proactive role in snack time.

Staff were credited for their enthusiasm throughout storytime, while they were also credited for setting clear expectations, which has led to children being well-behaved.

One parent told Ofsted that staff “bend over backwards” to help to accommodate children with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) and with dietary requirements.

Parents also credited the nursery for its communication system which is provided in-person and on the nursery’s app.

Only two areas of improvement were listed in the report, both related to tweaking the way children are taught new skills and encouraged to develop.

Safeguarding arrangements at the nursery were classified as effective, Ofsted states staff are confident on how to report potential issues and which procedures to follow.