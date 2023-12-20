Woburn Sands secondary school celebrates opening of new sports block already making a 'big impact'

A student sports leader says the new block allows them to play a greater variety of sports

A Woburn Sands school, which counts an England footballer as a former pupil, has celebrated the opening of its new sports block.

Following in the footsteps of Fulbrook School alumnus, Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell, the class of 2023 has already been shooting, scoring and putting the new sports hall through its paces since construction was completed last month.

Built as part of Central Bedfordshire Council’s programme to change schools from the three-tier to the two-tier model of education, the sports block is the first part of the construction works to accommodate the increased number of pupils, with a new teaching block under construction.

Cllr Hayley Whitaker (left) and Fulbrook School headteacher Sam Clancy cut the ribbon to officially open the brand-new sports hall. Image: Central Bedfordshire Council

The Fulbrook School choir sang the praises of the new facilities, with a specially written song for the official opening event. It was attended by guests from Central Bedfordshire Council, contractors Spacemaker Developments (SMD), designers Concertus, Woburn Sands Town Council and Leighton Linslade School Sports Partnership.

Two student sports leaders described to guests the positive impact the new block is already having on pupils.

Student Kady said: “The sports hall has had a very big impact on us at Fulbrook. The space allows us to play bigger games and greater variety of sports. It will also be useful as our school extends and we have more students.”

April added: "The sports hall at Fulbrook has helped us feel more confident in PE and will allow us to experience more sports. It has been a great addition to our school and we’re excited to see how it will be used in years to come.”

Fulbrook School headteacher, Sam Clancy, said: "It is wonderful to be able to have this resource for the students and staff at Fulbrook, not to mention the opportunities it gives to engage with the wider community. This superb sports hall is an exciting sign of things to come, as we now watch the new two-storey teaching block take shape before our very eyes. On behalf of every student, member of staff and governor, I thank all those involved in delivering this resource, which is already being enjoyed on a daily basis and enhances the Fulbrook offer."

Cllr Hayley Whitaker, Executive Member for Families, Education and Children for the county council, was among guests at the opening ceremony and was invited to cut the ribbon along with headteacher Sam.

Cllr Whitaker said: “I’m delighted to have celebrated this important milestone in the development of Fulbrook School which reflects Central Bedfordshire Council’s commitment to supporting schools in changing from lower, middle and upper schools, to primary and secondary schools."For Fulbrook, this brand-new sports hall will allow the school to further develop their sports curriculum while being a great boost to young people’s health. I also look forward to the celebration next year when the new teaching block is completed, so that pupils can also get even more from their academic studies.”