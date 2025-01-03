Ambulance service for Bedfordshire declares highest escalation alert level

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) – which looks after patients across Bedfordshire – has moved to the highest escalation alert level in response to high demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The move comes after a sustained high volume of calls, a significant number of patients waiting to be handed over at hospitals, and in response to anticipated increased demand due to cold weather.

Calls have risen to an unprecedented level, with increased pressure at hospitals leading to longer waiting times for ambulances to handover patients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The huge pressure means clinicians must prioritise those most in need – meaning some patients will face a long wait for an ambulance and should make their own way to the hospital if they can.

East of England Ambulance Service has moved to the highest escalation alert level in response to high demand across the region

This follows Bedford Hospital’s rule before Christmas of only one healthy visitor allowed due to the "exceptional level of demand” caused by the winter virus.

Visitors were being asked to wear masks – and that rule is still in place.

EEAST medical director Simon Walsh said: “There is an outstanding level of pressure on the whole health system in the East of England. We have seen a huge spike in demand, driven by an increase in respiratory illness, which means many of our hospitals are at capacity and our ambulance crews are stretched to the limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“What I urge the public to do is to think very carefully about using 999. If you have a medical emergency and need us, we will get to you, but there may be a delay. Many patients will be treated more quickly if they see their GP, use 111, or take themselves to hospital. Arriving at a hospital by ambulance won’t mean you’ll be seen any more quickly.

“During periods of high demand for our services patients with urgent and immediately life-threatening conditions are our priority. Those with less serious conditions will be advised that there may be a delayed response or, if it is safe to do so, they should seek alternative care. We apologise in advance to anyone experiencing delays.”

Neill Moloney, Chief Executive, added: “Patients with immediately life-threatening conditions are our priority and those with less serious conditions may experience a delayed response. If it is safe to do so they should find alternative care. I apologise in advance to anyone who experiences delays.

“I would also like to express my thanks to our colleagues who are working tirelessly to keep people safe during this busy period. From those on the road, to our call handlers, dispatchers, support staff and Make Ready operatives, keeping our vehicles on the road. Their work is vital in ensuring our health system can deliver care to those who need it most.”